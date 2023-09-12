The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $83.59. 7,797,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,054,594. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

