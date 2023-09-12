The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $120.73. 686,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,786. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.94.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

