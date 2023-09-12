The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. 345,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,624. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 674.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.