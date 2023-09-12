Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $12,023,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. 32,062,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,056,715. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.40 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.