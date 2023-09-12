Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 0.4% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 208.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 96,432 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.1% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $269,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

BA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.56. 1,348,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,665,353. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.79 and its 200-day moving average is $212.86.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

