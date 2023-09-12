Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Position Raised by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 922.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.566 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on SLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

