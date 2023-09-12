Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 29th

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SMMF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. 2,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $354.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.43. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMMF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jill S. Upson acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 334,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

