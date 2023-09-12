Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Purchases 69 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 197,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,344,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10,615.1% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,908. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $449.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $348.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

