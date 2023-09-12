Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.07. 3,391,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,364. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

