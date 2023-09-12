Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,353,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,500. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.