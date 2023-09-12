SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.02

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.15. SOS shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 58,290 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SOS in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares in the last quarter.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

