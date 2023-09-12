SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down to $139.17

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.17, but opened at $135.15. SAP shares last traded at $136.21, with a volume of 99,405 shares traded.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after acquiring an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

