Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down to $6.04

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $5.81. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 1,939,598 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $4.55 to $7.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 10.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $241,490.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,087.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $118,674.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $241,490.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $250,087.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,142 shares of company stock valued at $712,469. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after buying an additional 7,314,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,591,899 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after buying an additional 1,478,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

