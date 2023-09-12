Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rocket Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

In other Rocket Companies news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.18 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.