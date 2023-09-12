Reviewing Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ENI pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matador Resources pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ENI has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Matador Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENI and Matador Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $115.60 billion 0.50 $14.63 billion $5.43 5.93 Matador Resources $3.06 billion 2.38 $1.21 billion $7.66 7.98

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources. ENI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.3% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Matador Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ENI and Matador Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 0 7 5 0 2.42 Matador Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00

Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $71.89, suggesting a potential upside of 17.62%. Given Matador Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than ENI.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 7.73% 19.54% 7.17% Matador Resources 33.46% 27.40% 15.51%

Risk & Volatility

ENI has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats ENI on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects. The GGP segment is involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment supplies, processes, distributes, and markets fuels and chemicals. The Plenitude & Power segment engages in the retail sale of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The Corporate and Other Activities segment is involved in the research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

