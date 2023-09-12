Reviewing Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) & D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and D-Wave Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A D-Wave Quantum -1,046.34% N/A -250.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and D-Wave Quantum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A D-Wave Quantum 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

D-Wave Quantum has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 414.02%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions.

0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and D-Wave Quantum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 30.00 D-Wave Quantum $7.38 million 21.09 -$51.53 million ($0.63) -1.70

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle. In addition, it offers RADGuard, a customer-facing software; SCOT Manager; RADSOC, a security operations center; RADPMC, a property management center; fire arm detection (FAD); and RAD Light My Way. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. in August 2018. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. was founded in 2016 is based in Ferndale, Michigan.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

