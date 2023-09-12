ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $34.66

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.66, but opened at $35.38. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 270,631 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 626,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 97,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

