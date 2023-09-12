Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $34.19

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.19, but opened at $32.56. Perion Network shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 300,187 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PERI. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 22.62%. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 110.1% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after buying an additional 1,216,637 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 522.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 698,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 586,065 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 26.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,027,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,185,000 after buying an additional 420,580 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 718.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 373,145 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

