Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Down to $18.63

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $14.61. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 1,035,944 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 22.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $529.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.69. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

