Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.48.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $15.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,873,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,682. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.