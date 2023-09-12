Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,179,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 3.5% of Harris Associates L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,782,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Oracle by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.70. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.