Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $13.56

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $13.19. Opera shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 59,378 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Opera Stock Performance

Opera Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Opera by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Opera by 200.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

