Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. 480,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,727. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,116,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 550,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 89,346 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 541,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.