Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Sunday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Meritage Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $176.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Hospitality Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Meritage Hospitality Group in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHGU

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.