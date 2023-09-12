Merchants Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:MBINP)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBINP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. 1,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

