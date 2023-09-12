Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.95. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 40,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $490.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -1.38.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 432.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

