JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $37.55

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.55, but opened at $36.24. JOYY shares last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 148,809 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YY shares. BOCOM International lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

JOYY Stock Performance

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. JOYY’s payout ratio is 62.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in JOYY by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth $5,884,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

