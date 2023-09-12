iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.