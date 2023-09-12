iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,572,000 after buying an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,220,000 after buying an additional 166,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,055,000 after buying an additional 185,373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.24. The stock had a trading volume of 216,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,506. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $157.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

