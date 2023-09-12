iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.69. 459,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,363. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

