Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Ingredion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,084.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% during the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.