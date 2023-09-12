indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.86. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 91.08%. The company had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $281,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $833,490. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

