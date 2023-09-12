ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ImmunoGen

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $16,942,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,422,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,353,068 shares of company stock worth $22,414,102 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $164,398,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $12,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.