Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.20. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 2,852,363 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $485.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 121.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8 Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 8.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 52.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 27.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

