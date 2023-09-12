Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HMC opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 52.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

(Get Free Report

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

