GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 125,221 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,857,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,657 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $305.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.