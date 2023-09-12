Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,629,000 after purchasing an additional 380,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock remained flat at $33.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,686,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

