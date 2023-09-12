Greenline Partners LLC Sells 3,672 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $279.72 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.72. The firm has a market cap of $203.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.33.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.