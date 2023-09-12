Greenline Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in Visa by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
V opened at $247.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.17 and a 200 day moving average of $231.67. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The stock has a market cap of $460.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
