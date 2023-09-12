Greenline Partners LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

