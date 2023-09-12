Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $4.90 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Mastercard stock opened at $416.96 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $417.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

