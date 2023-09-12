Greenland Capital Management LP Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Greenland Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dover by 29,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOV opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.36. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

