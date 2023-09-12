Great Point Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 210,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 748,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 677,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 660,747 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 123.7% during the first quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 488,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 270,295 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Solid Biosciences Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. 147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,180. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.34.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.
