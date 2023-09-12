Great Point Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 257,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,000. Arcellx comprises about 1.6% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Arcellx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACLX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Arcellx Trading Down 0.1 %

ACLX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.67. 3,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Arcellx Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

