Great Point Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Great Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,925 shares during the quarter. Great Point Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,586 shares of company stock valued at $63,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 90,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,821. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

