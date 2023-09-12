Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5,234.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.1% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. 458,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $42.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

