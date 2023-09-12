Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases 4,900 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 6.5% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,869. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $161.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average is $150.82.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.