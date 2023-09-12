Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases 4,900 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 6.5% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,869. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $161.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average is $150.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.