Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases 3,310 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6,245.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 0.2% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 39,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $1.019 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

