Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10,615.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $450.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,288. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $348.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

