Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Has $21.36 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,315 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $21,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $451,000. Dravo Bay LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,834 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

